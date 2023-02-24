In Photos: G20 Finance Minister's Meeting in Bengaluru

United States Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath at the G20 FMCBG meeting in Bengaluru.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur at the opening of the G20 2nd Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) meeting in Bengaluru, on Wednesday, 22 February.
Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur poses with folk artists on the first day of the second meeting of the G20 Finance and Central Bank Governors Deputies under Indias G20 presidency in Bengaluru, on Wednesday, 22 February.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a high-level symposium on Digital Public Infrastructure at the 1st G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, in Bengaluru, on Thursday, 23 February.
United States Secretary of Treasury, Janet Yellen addresses the media during a news conference on the second day of the second meeting of the G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies under Indias G20 Presidency in Bengaluru, on Thursday, 23 February.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund and Mulyani Indrawati, Finance Minister, Indonesia, during a high-level symposium on Digital Public Infrastructure at the outset of the 1st G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Jeremy Hunt , Chancellor of Exchequer, United Kingdom, ahead of the G20 FMCBG meeting, in Bengaluru, on Thursday, 23 February.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath at the G20 FMCBG meeting in Bengaluru.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das at the 1st G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting.
