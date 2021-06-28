Visuals of Grief: Funeral for Ex-SPO & Family Shot Dead in J&K

Ex-SPO Fayaz Ahmad of the J&K Police, along with his wife and daughter, was shot dead by militants on Sunday.
The funeral procession of Fayaz Ahmed and his family after they were shot dead by militants in Kashmir. | (Photo Courtesy: Muneeb-Ul-Islam)
The funeral procession of Fayaz Ahmed and his family after they were shot dead by militants in Kashmir.

Former special officer (SPO) Fayaz Ahmad of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with his wife and daughter, was shot dead by unidentified militants in Pulwama’s Hariparigram Awantipora on Sunday, 27 June.

Funeral of ex-policeman Fayaz Ahmad in J&K.
J&K ex-policeman shot dead by militants on Sunday 27 June.
The funeral procession of Fayaz Ahmed and his family after they were shot dead by militants in Kashmir.

Ahmad and his wife succumbed to bullet injuries at a hospital late on Sunday night. Their daughter died on Monday morning.

Relatives and well-wishers of the deceased mourn their loss.

Visuals of grief emerge from the funeral.

The family lived in Hariparigam in Awantipora, according to Kashmir Zone police. Police stated that they have launched a search operation in the area to track down the terrorists.

Relatives and well-wishers of the deceased mourn their loss.

Funeral of ex-policeman Fayaz Ahmad, his wife, and daughter in Kashmir.

Grieving kin bid goodbye to their loved ones.

The attack on the officer and his family came on a day when terrorists struck an Air Force base in Jammu in what is believed to be the first drone strike on an Indian military installation.

The family of three was shot dead in a militant attack at their residence.

