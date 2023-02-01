In Photos: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Modi 2.0 Govt's Last Full Budget

President Droupadi Murmu meets Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Ministers of State Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary and other officials ahead of Budget 2023 presentation in the Parliament.
(Photo: PTI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 1 February.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman with Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary and other officials posed for photographs outside the Finance Ministry located in the North Block ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24.
This year, India will host the G-20 Summit in Mumbai.
Bundles containing Union Budget 2023-24 copies were unloaded from a truck ahead of its tabling in the Parliament in Delhi on 1 February.
Security personnel with sniffer dogs checked bundles containing Union Budget 2023-24 copies ahead of its tabling in the Parliament.
Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and others during the presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary and other officials at Parliament for the presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24.
President Droupadi Murmu had met FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Ministers of State Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary and other officials at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, before the presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24.
Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Wednesday, Feb 1.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and TMC MP Mahua Moitra at Parliament House complex during the Budget session on 1 February.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation after FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech in the Parliament.
Modi said that this budget is women-centric, and puts special focus on craftsmen or Vishwakarmas.
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session on 1 February.
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai on 1 February. With budget announcements the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex rose 1,000 points to touch an intra-day high of 60,1618 points but later pared down to 59,257, after dropping 450 points.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman with Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary outside the Finance Ministry at the North Block on 1 February.
