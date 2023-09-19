Photos: MPs Get Going in New Parliament Building With Women's Reservation Bill

The Narendra Modi government along with other MPs moved the business of the House to the new Parliament building onTuesday, 19 September.
Prime Minister Modi with Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, BJP MP JP Nadda and other Parliamentarians walked towards the new Parliament building.
Addressing the gathering at Central Hall before moving to the new building, Lok Sabha LoP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that he is proud to be a member of the House. He also remembered Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar for laying the foundation of the Indian Constitution.
Chowdhury, holding the Constitution of India, with party MP Rahul Gandhi and other Parliamentarians walked towards the new Parliament building.
Parliamentarians walked towards the new Parliament building chanting slogan "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."
Before moving to the new building, the PM also announced that the old building will now be called as 'Samvidhan Sadan'.
Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during a special session at the Parliament House.
During his first address in the new Lok Sabha building, PM Modi thanked all the engineers and workers who worked on the new building.
"Today, on this historic event in the new Parliament, the first order of business of the House is to appeal for this new change. We are opening doors for the country's women with this initiative," PM Modi said before the Women's Reservation Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha.
Meanwhile, LoP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the governments of Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narsimha Rao, and Dr Manmohan Singh tried to get the Women's Reservation Bill several times.
Responding to him, Home Minister Amit Shah said: "There were two factually incorrect things that he said - one was that the Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha which never did. And second was that it was introduced several times. The Bill was held and was reintroduced only in 2014."
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha.
While addressing the Rajya Sabha on Women's Reservation Bill, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Women from backward, ST don't get such opportunities which they are getting, this is what we are saying."
"Literacy rate of women from scheduled caste is less and that's why political parties have a habit of choosing weak women and they won't choose those who're educated and can fight," he added.
Responding to Kharge, Union Minister Nirmama Sitharaman said, "We respect the leader of the opposition but to make a sweeping statement that all parties choose women who are not effective is absolutely unacceptable. We all have been empowered by our party, PM. President Droupadi Murmu is an empowered woman."
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar during the discussions in the new Rajya Sabha building.
