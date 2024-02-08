In Photos: Farmers March To Parliament Demanding Better Compensation for Land

Farmers from Noida and Greater Noida are marching towards Parliament on Thursday, 8 February, demanding better compensation for acquired land.
(Photo: The Quint)
Farmers from Noida and Greater Noida are marching towards Parliament on Thursday, 8 February, demanding better compensation for acquired land.
However, they have been stopped by the Noida police near Delhi Noida border, preventing them from entering the national capital.
This has caused massive traffic around Delhi broder.
A senior Delhi Police officer said that the traffic is allowed to enter Delhi but if needed, the road will be blocked completely, reported The Indian Express.
"As of now, the Uttar Pradesh Police is dealing with them and hopefully they will not enter Delhi," he added.
