In Photos: Farah Khan, Johnny Lever & Other Celebs Attend Tabassum's Prayer Meet

Veteran actor Tabassum died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Mumbai, on 18 November. She was 78. Tabassum was popularly known for hosting Doordarshan's talk show, Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan. A prayer meet was held by her family on 21 November in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities including Farah Khan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Johnny Lever, and Moushmi Chatterjee among others arrived at the prayer meet to pay their tributes to the late actor.

Take a look at the pictures here: