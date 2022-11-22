In Photos: Farah Khan, Johnny Lever & Other Celebs Attend Tabassum's Prayer Meet

Moushumi Chatterjee, Farah Khan, and Johnny Lever arrive at late actor Tabassum's prayer meet.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Veteran actor Tabassum died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Mumbai, on 18 November. She was 78. Tabassum was popularly known for hosting Doordarshan's talk show, Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan. A prayer meet was held by her family on 21 November in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities including Farah Khan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Johnny Lever, and Moushmi Chatterjee among others arrived at the prayer meet to pay their tributes to the late actor.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Moushumi Chatterjee at the prayer meet.
Johnny Lever also arrived at late actor Tabassum's prayer meet.
Delnaaz Irani at the prayer meet.
Neil Nitin Mukesh with his father at the prayer meet.
Farah Khan also paid her tribute to late actor Tabassum.
Jaaved Jaaferi also arrived at the prayer meet.
Hoshang Govil pays tribute to his late mother.
