In Photos: Devdutt Padikkal Receives Maiden Test Cap From Ravichandran Ashwin

India vs England, 5th Test: Devdutt Padikkal received his maiden Test cap from Ravichandran Ashwin, who is playing his 100th Test.
(Photo: BCCI)
India vs England, 5th Test: Devdutt Padikkal was handed his maiden Test cap ahead of India's fifth Test of the ongoing five-match Test series against England, which is being played in Dharamsala.
India vs England, 5th Test: Padikkal got his cap from Ravichandran Ashwin, who was also celebrating a historic occasion – this match mark Ashwin's 100th Test appearance for the Indian team.
India vs England, 5th Test: Notably, Padikkal and Ashwin have shared the dressing room before, at Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.
India vs England, 5th Test: The 23-year-old batter from Karnataka became India's 314th Test player.
India vs England, 5th Test: Padikkal's inclusion in the team came after Rajat Patidar sustained an injury during a training session, a day prior to the game.
India vs England, 5th Test: He had recently scored a century for India A, whilst playing against the England Lions.
India vs England, 5th Test: Padikkal is also Karnataka's leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy.
India vs England, 5th Test: Interestingly, he also became the fifth player to make his debut in this series, following the footsteps of Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan and Akash Deep.
India vs England, 5th Test: Padikkal made his international debut for India in July 2021. In his two T20I appearances – both of which came against Sri Lanka – he has scored 38 runs.
India vs England, 5th Test: As for his first-class numbers, Padikkal has scored 2227 runs in 31 matches.
India vs England, 5th Test: Despite making his first-class debut only in December 2018, he has already scored six centuries and twice as many half-centuries in that format for Karnataka.
