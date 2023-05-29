In Photos: Despite Postponement, Fans Pack Narendra Modi Stadium for IPL Final

Fans have packed the arena at the Narendra Modi Stadium despite the final being postponed from Sunday.
(Photo: PTI)
Fans flock to the stadium for the final of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 29 May 2023.
Fans flock to the stadium for the final of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 29 May 2023.
Fans flock to the stadium for the final of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 29 May 2023. Fans flock to the stadium for the final of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 29 May 2023.
Fans flock to the stadium for the final of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 29 May 2023.
Fans flock to the stadium for the final of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 29 May 2023.
Fans flock to the stadium for the final of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 29 May 2023.
Fans flock to the stadium for the final of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 29 May 2023.
Fans flock to the stadium for the final of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 29 May 2023.
Fans flock to the stadium for the final of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 29 May 2023.
MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya at the toss during the final of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 29 May 2023.
Fans flock to the stadium for the final of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 29 May 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)