In Photos: Delhi Steps Out To Vote in MCD Polls; 18% Turnout Till 12 Noon

New Delhi: Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, at a polling station in Civil Lines area, in New Delhi, Sunday, 4 December.
(Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, at a polling station in Civil Lines area, in New Delhi, Sunday, 4 December 2022.
New Delhi: Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, at a polling station in Krishna Nagar area, in East Delhi, Sunday.
Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot votes in the MCD polls on Sunday.
New Delhi: A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink before casting her vote for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, at a polling station in Majnu-ka-tilla area, in North Delhi, Sunday.
Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022, at Chand Bagh area in East Delhi, Sunday, 4 December 2022.
New Delhi: Elderly voters leave after casting their votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, at a polling station in Old Rajinder Nagar area, in New Delhi, Sunday.
New Delhi: A voter casts her vote for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, at a polling station in Majnu-ka-tilla area, in North Delhi, Sunday.
A voter poses after casting their vote in North Delhi on Sunday.
A first time voter poses after casting his vote in Civil Lines, North Delhi.
