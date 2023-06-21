Photos | PM Modi’s First Day in US: Talks With Elon Musk, Warm Diaspora Welcome

The Prime Minister also interacted with Tesla and Twitter head Elon Musk. The two discussed Tesla's entry into the Indian market which Musk confirmed would happen soon.
(Photo: Twitter/@MEAIndia)
PM Modi with mathematical statistician, public intellectual and author, Prof Nassim Taleb.
PM Modi in a conversation with acclaimed Buddhist scholar and author, Bob Thurman.
PM Modi with investor, author and co-founder of hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio.
PM Modi with renowned American astrophysicist, author and science communicator Neil Tyson.
The Prime Minister met with a group of eminent US academics hailing from diverse fields of agriculture, marketing, engineering, health, science & technology.
The PM held discussions with various think tank experts, covering a range of developmental and geopolitical issues.
The Prime Minister pictured with renowned Indian-American vocalist and composer, Falguni Shah.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York for his first state visit to the US.
PM Modi will be attending several events in New York and Washington DC.
PM Modi greeting the Indian diaspora in New York.
The PM will lead International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN Headquarters and interact with leading CEOs, and US thought leaders.
