In Photos: 34-Hour Weekend Curfew in J&K to Curb COVID Spread
The 36-hour curfew will restrict all except essential and emergency services, and is to end on 26 April, Monday.
Muneeb Ul Islam
A COVID curfew was imposed on Saturday, 24 April, across Jammu and Kashmir, by the administration in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19. | (Photo Courtesy: Muneeb Ul Islam)
A COVID curfew was imposed on 24 April, Saturday, across Jammu and Kashmir, by the administration in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19. The 36-hour curfew will restrict all except essential and emergency services, and is to end on 26 April, Monday.
A deserted street corner in the UT during the curfew.Barricades set up on roads to restrict vehicle movement.Security personnel accost vehicles and check for details to ascertain no one broke curfew norms.
“Complete corona curfew to be observed in the Union Territory from 8PM, 24th April (Saturday) till 6AM, April 26 (Monday). Essential and emergency services to be allowed. All market, commercial institutions will remain closed (sic),” tweeted the office of J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
Sinha on Saturday also announced free vaccination for J&K residents stating, “It has been decided that COVID-19 vaccination for people in the age group 18-45 years will be free in the UT. The cost of the vaccine will be fully borne by the government of J&K. The health department will constitute a panel to work out the logistics.”
Barricades set up on roads to restrict movement.Security personnel check for details as two women were found outside during the curfew.People in Kashmir valley strictly adhered to the restrictions imposed by the authorities. All commercial establishments remained closed and vehicles, too, remained off the roads.People in Kashmir valley strictly adhered to the restrictions imposed by the authorities. All commercial establishments remained closed and vehicles, too, remained off the roads.People in Kashmir valley strictly adhered to the restrictions imposed by the authorities. All commercial establishments remained closed and vehicles, too, remained off the roads.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir surged to 1,58,374 on Saturday as 2,030 people tested positive for the virus while the total death count climbed to 2,126 with a one-day jump of 15 fatalities, as per health officials.
