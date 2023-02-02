In Photos | Chaiiwala: UK Gets Its First-Ever Indian Drive-Thru Restaurant

The chain’s website said that it owes its beginnings to its founding forefathers, “who had one small tea stall but a great vision.”
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The United Kingdom got it first ever Indian restaurant drive-thru in Manchester after popular street-food chain, Chaiiwala, opened an outlet in the Greater Manchester area’s Bolton.
The brand was revived by the family of the original founders, who begun the business in the streets of Delhi in 1927. In 2016, the next generation of the Chaiiwala family took on their grandfather’s special recipe and opened their first store in the UK, in Leicester.
Sohail Ali, Co-founder of Chaiiwala, told The Bolton news, "This is extremely exciting news for Bolton and the UK in general as this is the first time the Chaiiwala brand has been created as a drive-thru concept. This is a totally new experience for our valued customers, and the first time they can experience our Indian street food in a drive-thru setting."
It added, “They were the original pioneers of the recipes you see in store today with many people coming from afar just for a sip of their famous Karak Chaii which has now made the brand famous throughout the world…”
The brand is well-known internationally with 70 locations in the UK and now in Canada. Currently, the brand has only two locations in Canada in Abbotsford BC and Toronto, but there are plans to expand nationwide to major cities. In 2022, the brand opened its first franchise in West Asia with their first standalone store in Dubai, in the shopping centre in Dubai Hills.
Chaiiwala offers a wide range of tea such as Caramel Chaii, Chaii Latte, Cinnamon Chaii and Pink Chaii among others. It also offers a range of menu items, including teas, Sweet Bombay Toast, Desi Breakfast, Aloo Tikki Burgers, Chilli Chip Butty, Chilli Paneer, and Mumbai Mac 'n' Cheese.
