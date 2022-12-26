Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Grand Celebrations in Puri as BJD Celebrates 25th Foundation Day

In Photos: Grand Celebrations in Puri as BJD Celebrates 25th Foundation Day

Biju Janata Dal celebrated its 25th Foundation Day in Puri on Monday, 26 December.
The Quint
Photos
Published:

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the BJD's Foundation Day celebrations.

|

(Photo: Gourav Kumar Das/The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the BJD's Foundation Day celebrations.</p></div>

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik waves to the crowd at the BJD's Foundation Day celebrations.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the BJD's 25th Foundation Day celebrations.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paying tribute to his father Biju Patnaik.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addresses the gathering at the BJD's Foundation Day celebrations.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik waves to the crowd at the BJD's Foundation Day celebrations.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik waves to the crowd at the BJD's Foundation Day celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrations in Puri on BJD's 25th anniversary.

Huge crowds gather in Puri for BJD's anniversary celebrations.

Huge crowds gather in Puri for BJD's anniversary celebrations.

A picture gallery showing BJD's journey over the last 25 years at the party's anniversary celebrations.

A picture gallery showing BJD's journey over the last 25 years at the party's anniversary celebrations.

From the BJD's anniversary celebrations.

Also ReadBJD vs BJP: Can Naveen Patnaik’s Political Legacy Be Maintained Post 2024 Polls?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT