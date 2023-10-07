In Photos: B'desh Start World Cup Campaign With 6 Wicket Win Over Afghanistan

Dharamshala: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan, at HPCA Stadium, in Dharamshala, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
(Photo: PTI)
Dharamshala: Afghanistan and Bangladesh teams stand during the national anthem before the start of their ICC Men's World Cup 2023 match at HPCA Stadium, in Dharamshala, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
Dharamshala: Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot during the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh, at HPCA Stadium, in Dharamshala, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
He was Afghanistan's top-scorer with 47 runs.
Dharamshala: Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran stand as teammate Rahmanullah Gurbaz gets medical assistance after an injury during the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh, at HPCA Stadium, in Dharamshala, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023
Dharamshala: Bangladesh team celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran during an ICC Men's World Cup 2023 match, at HPCA Stadium, in Dharamshala, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
He got out on 22.
Dharamshala: Bangladesh's Mustafirzur Rahman celebrates the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz during the ICC Cricket Men's World Cup match, at HPCA Stadium, in Dharamshala, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
Dharamshala: Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai during the ICC Cricket Men's World Cup match, at HPCA Stadium, in Dharamshala, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
Dharamshala: Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai plays a shot during the ICC Cricket Mens World Cup match against Bangladesh, at HPCA Stadium, in Dharamshala, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
Dharamshala: Bangladesh's batter Mehidy Hasan plays a shot during the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan, at HPCA Stadium, in Dharamshala, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. He scored 57.
Dharamshala: Bangladesh's batter Litton Das plays a shot during the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan, at HPCA Stadium, in Dharamshala, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
Dharamshala: Bangladesh's batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz celebrates his fifty during the ICC Mens World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan, at HPCA Stadium, in Dharamshala, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
Dharamshala: Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi and teammates celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Litton Das during the ICC Mens World Cup 2023 match, at HPCA Stadium, in Dharamshala, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
Dharamshala: Bangladesh's batter Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim celebrate after winning the match against Afghanistan during the ICC Mens World Cup 2023, at HPCA Stadium, in Dharamshala, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
Dharamshala: Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto after winning the match against Afghanistan during the ICC Mens World Cup 2023, at HPCA Stadium, in Dharamshala, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
