In Photos: Arjun Tendulkar Makes His IPL Debut for Mumbai Indians

(Photo: BCCI)
Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut in the match against KKR on 16 April, 2023. He received his debut cap from captain Rohit Sharma.
Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut in the match against KKR on 16 April, 2023. Here he stands with his team-mates before the match.
Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut in the match against KKR on 16 April, 2023. Here he is seen with his father Sachin Tendulkar before the match.
Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut in the match against KKR on 16 April, 2023. Here he is seen with Kieron Pollard.
Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut in the match against KKR on 16 April, 2023. Suryakumar Yadav at the toss, standing in place of captain Rohit Sharma.
