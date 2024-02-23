In Photos: Akash Deep Starts Debut With No Ball Wicket, Then Claims 3 Big Scalps

Akash Deep made a dream debut for India, picking up 4 wickets on the first day of fourth India vs England Test at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on 23 Feb 2024
photo: BCCI
Head Coach Rahul Dravid hands over the debut Test cap to Akash Deep before the first day of the 4th Test match between India and England at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on 23 Feb 2024
Akash Deep bowls Zak Crawley out during the first day of the 4th Test match between India and England at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on 23 Feb 2024
Akash Deep celebrates the wicket of Zak Crawley during the first day of the 4th test match between India and England at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on 23 Feb 2024
Match umpire signals no ball on what would have been Akash Deep's first Test wicket, during the first day of the 4th test match between India and England at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on 23 Feb 2024
Pacer Akash Deep celebrates his first Test wicket as Ben Duckett of England is caught behind by Dhruv Jurel on 11 during the first day of the 4th test match between India and England at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on 23 Feb 2024
Pacer Akash Deep celebrates his first Test wicket as Ben Duckett of England is caught behind by Dhruv Jurel on 11 during the first day of the 4th test match between India and England at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on 23 Feb 2024
Pacer Akash Deep celebrates his first Test wicket as Ben Duckett of England is caught behind by Dhruv Jurel on 11 during the first day of the 4th test match between India and England at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on 23 Feb 2024
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma takes a review for Ollie Pope's potential LBW out during the first day of the 4th test match between India and England held at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on the 23rd Feb 2024
Team India celebrates the wicket of Ollie Pope who departed without scoring any run during the first day of the 4th test match between India and England held at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on the 23rd Feb 2024
Debutant Akash Deep celebrates his second wicket as he dismissed Ollie Pope during the first day of the 4th test match between India and England held at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on the 23rd Feb 2024
Zak Crawley of England was bowled out by Indian pacer Akash Deep at the score of 42, during the first day of the 4th test match between India and England held at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on the 23rd Feb 2024
Akash Deep celebrates the wicket of Zak Crawley, who was bowled out by him at 42, during the first day of the 4th test match between India and England held at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on the 23rd Feb 2024
Akash Deep celebrates his third wicket after bowling out Zak Crawley of England during the first day of the 4th test match between India and England held at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on the 23rd Feb 2024
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)