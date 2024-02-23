Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Akash Deep Starts Debut With No Ball Wicket, Then Claims 3 Big Scalps

In Photos: Akash Deep Starts Debut With No Ball Wicket, Then Claims 3 Big Scalps

In photos: Akash Deep Singh picked up 3 quick wickets on his Test debut against England in Ranchi
Nandini Rikhee
Photos
Published:

Akash Deep made a dream debut for India, picking up 4 wickets on the first day of fourth India vs England Test at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on 23 Feb 2024

photo: BCCI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Akash Deep made a dream debut for India, picking up 4 wickets on the first day of fourth India vs England Test&nbsp;at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on 23 Feb 2024</p></div>
Head Coach Rahul Dravid hands over the debut Test cap to Akash Deep before the first day of the 4th Test match between India and England at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on 23 Feb 2024

Akash Deep bowls Zak Crawley out during the first day of the 4th Test match between India and England at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on 23 Feb 2024

Akash Deep celebrates the wicket of Zak Crawley during the first day of the 4th test match between India and England at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on 23 Feb 2024

Match umpire signals no ball on what would have been Akash Deep's first Test wicket,  during the first day of the 4th test match between India and England at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on 23 Feb 2024

Pacer Akash Deep celebrates his first Test wicket as Ben Duckett of England is caught behind by Dhruv Jurel on 11 during the first day of the 4th test match between India and England at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on 23 Feb 2024

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma takes a review for Ollie Pope's potential LBW out during the first day of the 4th test match between India and England held at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on the 23rd Feb 2024

Team India celebrates the wicket of Ollie Pope who departed without scoring any run during the first day of the 4th test match between India and England held at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on the 23rd Feb 2024

Debutant Akash Deep celebrates his second wicket as he dismissed Ollie Pope during the first day of the 4th test match between India and England held at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on the 23rd Feb 2024

Zak Crawley of England was bowled out by Indian pacer Akash Deep at the score of 42, during the first day of the 4th test match between India and England held at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on the 23rd Feb 2024

Akash Deep  celebrates the wicket of Zak Crawley, who was bowled out by him at 42, during the first day of the 4th test match between India and England held at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on the 23rd Feb 2024

Akash Deep  celebrates his third wicket after bowling out Zak Crawley of England during the first day of the 4th test match between India and England held at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on the 23rd Feb 2024

