In Photos: After Rajasthan, Dua Lipa Visits Bangla Sahib in Delhi With Family

Dua Lipa is currently enjoying holidays with her family in India.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Pop icon Dua Lipa is currently enjoying the holiday season with her family in India. After exploring Rajasthan, the singer visited the tourist attractions in New Delhi, including Humayun’s Tomb. Dua also sought blessings at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib with her family.
Sharing a few pictures from her trip, the 'Levitating' singer wrote on social media, "Happy Holidays from me to youuuuu (heart emoji) sending love light health and happiness for the year ahead x."
Dua looked stunning in her red jacket and casual attire.
The singer first explored Rajasthan on her trip to India.
Dua and her siblings were all smiles for the camera.
Dua looked radiant in a red embroidered dress.
Dua's father Dukagjin Lipa shared some pictures from the langar at Bangla Sahib.
Dua donned an orange headband at the Gurudwara.
Dua and her family posed outside the Humayun's Tomb in Delhi.
The singer also shared a stunning selfie of herself.
Dua also gave her fans a glimpse of her very Indian hotel room.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)