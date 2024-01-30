In Photos: Actor Amy Jackson Gets Engaged to 'Gossip Girl' Star Ed Westwick

Ed Westwick proposed to Amy Jackson in Switzerland.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Amy Jackson got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Ed Westwick, who is known for playing Chuck Bass in the popular TV show Gossip Girl. The couple announced the news of their engagement on social media on Monday, 29 January.
Sharing a few pictures from the dreamy proposal on Instagram, Amy and Ed wrote, "Hell yes" with a ring emoji in the caption.
Ed Westwick proposed to Amy Jackson in Switzerland.
The couple announced the news of their engagement on social media on Monday.
Amy and Ed were captured in a candid moment following the dreamy proposal.
The couple shared a hug in the scenic location.
