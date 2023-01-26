In Photos: 74th Republic Day Celebrated by Chief Ministers of Various States

The chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra, as well as other states, participated in the celebrations on India's 74th Republic Day.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh hoists the Tricolor at his official residence on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, in Imphal, Thursday, 26 January 2023.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde salutes after hoisting the national flag during the 74th Republic Day celebrations, at his official residence in Mumbai, Thursday, 26 January 2023.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspects a parade during the 74th Republic Day function at Khanapara ground, in Guwahati, Thursday, 26 January 2023.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren salutes after hoisting the national flag during the 74th Republic Day celebrations, in Dumka district, Thursday, 26 January 2023.
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar salutes after hoisting the national flag during the 74th Republic Day celebrations, at his official residence in Patna, Thursday, 26 January 2023.
Telangana CM KCR hoists the national flag on the occasion of 74th Republic Day of India.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hoists national flag on Republic Day.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath salutes after hoisting the national flag on Republic Day 2023.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin salutes on the occasion of Republic Day 2023.
Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the 74th Republic Day celebrations, in Jabalpur, Thursday, 26 January.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during Republic Day celebrations.
Goa CM Pramod Sawant unfurling the national flag on Republic Day at his official residence in Panaji.
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar honouring the widows of soldiers who lost their lives in war, during the Republic day event.
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy during Republic Day celebrations.
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel during Republic Day celebrations.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai during Republic Day celebrations.
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose takes the salute as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee looks on during the 74th Republic Day parade, at Red Road in Kolkata, Thursday, 26 January 2023.
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during Republic Day celebrations in Shimla.
