In Photo: First Time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma Sworn In As Rajasthan CM

A four-time state general secretary for the BJP, Bhajan Lal Sharma won the Sanganer Assembly election against Congress' Pushpendra Bhardwaj with a margin of 48,081 votes on 3 December.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Bhajan Lal Sharma, a first-time MLA from Sanganer, sworn in as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan on Friday, 15 December, in Jaipur.
The oath taking ceremony was attended by various senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP president JP Nadda, out going Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot among others.
Vidhyadhar Nagar MLA Diya Kumari sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.
Kumari was formerly the Lok Sabha MP from Rajasmand constituency during the second term of Modi government.
Dudu MLA Prem Chand Bairwa also took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.
Rajasthan CM and deputy CMs along with PM Modi during the oath taking ceremony.
