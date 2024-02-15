'Epitome of Romance': Saira Banu Remembers Dilip Kumar On Valentine's Day

On Valentine's Day, Saira Banu took to Instagram to share a beautiful chapter from her life with the legendary Dilip Kumar. Her 56-year-old love story speaks of joy, laughter, and togetherness, reflecting the essence of their cherished bond.

She wrote, "This magical Valentine’s Day fills me with wondrous remembrances of the times when the sky was adorned with a million happy, sparkling stars, marking the beginning and continuation of a life of ecstatic togetherness spanning '56' years. Valentine's Day holds utmost importance for both Dilip Sahib and me. Sahib would often gift me hand-scribbled greeting cards and short notes. I still ponder that while he was the tragedy king and the epitome of romance on the big screen, he also understood the essence of love dearly and profoundly, bringing it to life for real with me at each step of our lives."



She added, "In today's world, where expressions of love often come disguised as cell phone messages and lengthy texts, I feel extremely fortunate to have experienced a love that found its most genuine expression. Nevertheless, I firmly believe that no matter what, Dilip Sahib and I will continue to walk hand in hand by the grace of God, united in our thoughts and being until the end of time. He is always with me at every step of my life."