In Photos: Captains of the 10 Teams Attend Media Session Before Opening Game

The 10 captains gather together in a preview event ahead of the beginning of ICC World Cup 2023
photo- PTI
The captains of 10 teams participating in the World Cup 2023 come together ahead of the beginning of the tournament to give an insight into what lies ahead for one and a half months. Everyone is highly motivated to take the cup to their home.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson share a light moment. Both teams played in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup
Pakistan captain Babar Azam and England skipper Jos Buttler answer the questions posed by the media. Both England and Pakistan have won World Cup once
Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards and Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi clicked together. Both teams will be trying to give their best and leave their mark in the 2023 ICC World Cup
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan and Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka clicked ahead of the World Cup. While Sri Lanka will be trying to grab their 2nd World Cup, Bangladesh will be looking forward to winning their first-ever Cup.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, Pakistan captain Babar Azam and England skipper Jos Buttler pose for a picture ahead of the 2023 World Cup.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma experiences a laughing moment. He scored 5 centuries in the last edition of the World Cup and will be looking forward to scoring a few more this year.
Rohit Sharma answers questions related to ICC World Cup 2023. He will be looking forward to winning his first-ever World Cup
