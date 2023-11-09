In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – New Zealand All but Through With Big Win Over SL

ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.
Photo: PTI
ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka.
ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand chased down the target of 172 runs in 23.2 overs and defeated the Lankan by 5 wickets.
ICC World Cup 2023: With 10 points from 9 games and a net run rate of (+)0.743, the Black Caps have moved one step closer to the semi-finals after this victory. They are in fourth place now.
ICC World Cup 2023: Earlier, the Sri Lankan tailenders held their ground well and helped the team reach a manageable total before the team was all out for 171 runs.
ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka kept losing wickets as the team failed to form any partnerships. Mitchell Santner took two vital wickets by showcasing the power of spin.
ICC World Cup 2023: Half of Sri Lanka's batting order was confined to the dugout as Trent Boult claimed three wickets in the opening ten overs.
ICC World Cup 2023: Lockie Ferguson eliminated Kusal Perera and C Karunaratne, demonstrating his continued dominance through pace.
ICC World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra claimed two wickets as well as he dismissed D Chameera and Dilshan Madushanka.
ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra gave a brilliant start as they scored 45 and 42 runs, respectively.
ICC World Cup 2023: Daryl Mitchell (43) provided the perfect acceleration for New Zealand after the openers were out, and Glenn Phillips made sure the team won in just 23.2 overs.
ICC World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews claimed two wickets for Sri Lanka, while Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera each claimed one wicket.
