ICC World Cup 2023: In Photos – England Stunned by Afghanistan in First Upset
(Photo: PTI)
ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan pulled off the first upset of the competing by handing the defending champions, England, a 69-run defeat.
ICC World Cup 2023: After being asked to bat first, the Afghans had a great start with the bat, courtesy of the opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran.
ICC World Cup 2023: Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the star of the show, scoring 80 runs in 57 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: Adil Rashid gave England their first breakthrough by dismissing Zadran in the 17th over.
ICC World Cup 2023: In his very next over, Rashid got the better of Rahmat Shah.
ICC World Cup 2023: Rahmanullah Gurbaz lost his wicket to a run out in the same over.
ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan's middle-order could not replicate Gurbaz's brilliance, as the likes of Mohammad Nabi and Hashmatullah Shahidi failed to have prolonged stays out in the middle.
ICC World Cup 2023: But Ikram Alikhil, who came into the team in Najibullah Zadran's expense, proved his mettle by waging a lone battle. He scored 58 runs in 66 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan also chipped in with a 23-run cameo, as Afghanistan posted a competitive total of 284 runs.
ICC World Cup 2023: With the ball, the Afghans had a dream start, with Fazalhaq Farooqi trapping Jonny Bairstow lbw in the second over.
ICC World Cup 2023: Mujeeb Ur Rahman then dismissed Joe Root in the 7th over.
ICC World Cup 2023: Nabi was also influential with the ball, picking up two wickets – one of them being the crucial wicket of Dawid Malan.
ICC World Cup 2023: English skipper Jos Buttler was bowled by Naveen-ul-Haq.
ICC World Cup 2023: The only English batter who can hold his head high after today's match is Harry Brook. The youngster scored 66 runs in 61 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: But Mujeeb dismissed Brook in the 35th over, effectively sealing the win for Afghanistan.
ICC World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan scalped England's last two wickets – that of Adil Rashid and Mark Wood – to mark a memorable night for his nation.
