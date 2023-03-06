In Photos: At Hyderabad Metro, Women Are in the Driver's Seat

Lakshmi Anusha joined the metro as a loco pilot in 2017. She is now a train crew controller. "My parents were initially very apprehensive about me taking this job – because I'm a woman. But I convinced them that I'm capable of it."

Today, Lakshmi is known in metro circles as the woman who saved a passenger's life. "A passenger fell in between the train and the platform one day and I was able to help out. Usually, this happens when it's so crowded," she says, adding that she has also won an award for the same.