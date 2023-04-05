'Case Strong' to 'Witch-Hunt': Here's How World Media Covered Trump's Indictment

Former US President Donald Trump being escorted to a courtroom on Tuesday, 4 April in New York.
(Photo: PTI)
As Donald Trump becomes the first US president ever to face criminal charges, the global media has been abuzz with experts opining on what next for him – and the case itself. The Quint looks at a few. An opinion piece in The New York Times, titled 'We Finally Know the Case Against Trump, and It Is Strong,' states that the decision to indict Donald Trump is anything but political and that the charges against him have a sound legal footing.
An author writing for the Washington Post says in an article, titled 'The Trump Indictment Is a Dangerous Leap on the Highest of Wires,' that failure to secure a conviction will only inflame Trump and his supporters in their claims that the criminal justice system is being weaponised against them.
On the other hand, an opinion piece in The Guardian, titled 'Every Indictment Will Make Trump Stronger – and Republicans Wilder,' states that every charge brought against Trump will only embolden the claims endorsed by him and wholeheartedly espoused by his supporters that the Democrats and the judiciary are hand-in-glove in the ongoing alleged political witch-hunt.
Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta stated in an article that while Democrats may believe that Trump's conviction is the end for him, the biggest "criminal-political" show of this century is just beginning.
An article in the Los Angeles Times titled 'Why Trump’s Indictment Is filling never again Trumpers with Dread and Despair' states that while several people believe that the former US president's indictment will fuel his reelection campaign, others – including his former core support base – have been considering other options for the GOP nominee in the 2024 election.
In an article titled 'Donald Trump, Finally Indicted,' Pakistani newspaper Daily Times says that the testimony of people who were once closest to Trump, like Michael Cohen, has hurt the former president's reputation considerably.
