Photos | How Foreign Media Covered India's Historic Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing

Here's how international media covered India becoming the first nation to land on Moon's South Pole.
The Quint
Photos
Published:

Take a look at how foreign media covered India's Chandrayaan-3 launch.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Take a look at how foreign media covered India's Chandrayaan-3 launch.</p></div>

The front page of the Financial Times Asia edition.

The Guardian dedicated a full page celebrating India's achievement.

'Wild west to colonise space', The Daily Telegraph analysis on the mission. 

'Race to space gathers pace,' The Times coverage of Chandraayan-3.

On the Moon (and over it), The New York Times coverage of Chandrayaan-3.

'Pride and joy', CNN website's coverage. 

BBC World coverage of India's historic feat.

'India lands a spacecraft softly on the moon's surface,' The Washington Post.

