In Photos: Holi Celebrations Across Different States

People smeared in coloured powder during celebrations of Holi festival at Dussehra Ghat behind the Taj Mahal, in Agra.
(Photo: PTI)
People from Brazil celebrate Holi at India Gate in New Delhi, on Wednesday, 8 March.
People smeared in coloured powder during celebrations of Holi festival at Dussehra Ghat behind the Taj Mahal, in Agra.
Women play with colours as they celebrate Holi festival, in Prayagraj.
People dance and play with colours as they celebrate Holi festival, in Ahmedabad.
People from Brazil take selfies as they celebrate Holi at India Gate in New Delhi.
People from Brazil celebrate Holi at India Gate in New Delhi.
People play with coloured powder during celebrations of the Holi festival, in Jalandhar.
People play with coloured powder during celebrations of the Holi festival, at Fancy Bazaar in Guwahati.
People dance as they celebrate Holi festival, at a Ganga ghat in Varanasi.
Children play with colours during the Holi celebrations, in Bengaluru.
Children play with colours during the Holi celebrations, in Bengaluru.
People daubed in colours sing Holi songs going door to door during Holi celebrations.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)