In Photos: FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Hockey World Cup 2023 here in Bhubaneswar
Sharad Menon
Published:

Fireworks go off at the opening ceremony of the mens Hockey World Cup 2023 in Bhubaneswar 

Photo: Sports Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Hockey World Cup 2023

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik addresses the crowd at the opening ceremony of the Hockey World Cup

FIH President Tayyab Ikram greets the crowd in Bhubaneswar 

Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur addresses the crowd

Traditional Odia Dance being performed at the opening ceremony 

Rapper Big Deal performs at the opening ceremony

Artist Rituraj Mohanty performs at the opening ceremony

Musician Lisa Mishra sings at the opening ceremony

Actors Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu perform together at the opening ceremony

K-Pop group BLACKSWAN performing one of their songs at the opening ceremony

Actress Disha Patani performs a dance at the opening ceremony

Actor Ranveer Singh waves the Indian flag at the opening ceremony

