In Photos: FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony

Fireworks go off at the opening ceremony of the mens Hockey World Cup 2023 in Bhubaneswar
Photo: Sports Odisha
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Hockey World Cup 2023
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik addresses the crowd at the opening ceremony of the Hockey World Cup
FIH President Tayyab Ikram greets the crowd in Bhubaneswar
Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur addresses the crowd
Traditional Odia Dance being performed at the opening ceremony
Rapper Big Deal performs at the opening ceremony
Artist Rituraj Mohanty performs at the opening ceremony
Musician Lisa Mishra sings at the opening ceremony
Actors Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu perform together at the opening ceremony
K-Pop group BLACKSWAN performing one of their songs at the opening ceremony
Actress Disha Patani performs a dance at the opening ceremony
Actor Ranveer Singh waves the Indian flag at the opening ceremony
