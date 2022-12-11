In Photos: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu's Oath-Taking Ceremony

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, one of the most high-profile leaders in Himachal Pradesh's chief ministerial race, took oath has the 15th CM of the hill state on Sunday, 11 December.
The swearing-in ceremony took place in Shimla, where MP Rahul Gandhi and the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also present.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
Himachal Pradesh Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri.
