'Now & Forever': Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic Share New Pics From Wedding

Hardik Pandya re-married his wife Natasa Stankovic in Udaipur on 14 Feb, 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Hardik Pandya re-married his wife Natasa Stankovic in Udaipur on 14 Feb, 2023. The gorgeous couple went on to share some pictures from their two wedding ceremonies. For their Hindu wedding ceremony their regal outfits were custom-designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Natasa looked gorgeous in her two outfits from the wedding festivities. Hardik looked dapper in his traditional look as well.
Take a look:
Hardik Pandya re-married his wife Natasa Stankovic in Udaipur on 14 Feb.
Hardik and Natasa looked gorgeous in their custom-designed outfits by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
The couple were all smiles for the photos.
The gorgeous bride chose to wear a stunning saree for one of the events.
She also wore a lehenga during the wedding festivities.
The couple looked happy posing for photos.
Sharing the photos, they wrote in a joint post, "Now and forever."
Hardik and Natasa shared pictures from their royal Hindu wedding on Instagram.
Natasa looked divine in her two outfits from the wedding festivities.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)