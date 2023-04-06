In Photos: Here's How India Celebrated Hanuman Jayanti This Year

A 54 feet tall statue of Lord Hanuman at Salangpur, in Botad district, on Wednesday night, 5 April. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to unveil the statue on Thursday on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.
(Photo: PTI)
A devotee dressed as Lord Hanuman takes part in a religious procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, in Dehradun, on Thursday, 6 April.
Devotees take part in a procession during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations amid tigh security arrangements at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi.
CRPF jawans conduct march to maintain peace after the order of Calcutta High Court following recent clashes in Hooghly, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, in Kolkata.
Devotees offer prayers to Lord Hanuman on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, in Guwahati.
A devotee dressed as Lord Hanuman takes part in a religious procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, in Varanasi.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers flowers at Lord Hanumans statue after unveiling the 54 feet tall statue at Salangpur on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, in Botad district, Gujarat.
Mahant of Baghambari Math Balveer Giri Maharaj performs abhishek of Lord Hanuman at Bade Hanuman Ji temple on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, near Sangam in Prayagraj.
A devotee dressed as Lord Hanuman takes part in a religious programme on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, in Kanpur.
Devotees take part in a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Hyderabad.
