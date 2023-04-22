GT vs LSG, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Gujarat Titans Defeats Lucknow by Seven Runs

KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants and Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans at toss during the 30th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans
(Image: BCCI)
Krunal Pandya of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans during the 30th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans
Wriddhiman Saha of Gujarat Titans plays a shot during the 30th match of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans
Ravi Bishnoi of Lucknow Super Giants deliver ball during the 30th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans
Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans play a shot during the 30th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans
Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Kyle Mayers of Lucknow Super Giants during the 30th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans
Noor Ahmad of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Nicholas Pooran during wit players the 30th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans
KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates his fifty during the 30th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans players celebrate their victory during the 30th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans
Krunal Pandya of Lucknow Super Giants and Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans during the 30th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans
