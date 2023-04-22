Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019GT vs LSG, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Gujarat Titans Defeats Lucknow by Seven Runs

GT vs LSG, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Gujarat Titans Defeats Lucknow by Seven Runs

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans remains at the fourth position in the IPL points table after their fourth win of IPL 2023
Sidharth J
Photos
Published:

KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants and Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans at toss during the 30th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans

(Image: BCCI)

Krunal Pandya of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans during the 30th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans

Wriddhiman Saha of Gujarat Titans plays a shot during the 30th match  of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans

Ravi Bishnoi of Lucknow Super Giants deliver ball during the 30th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans play a shot during the 30th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans

Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Kyle Mayers of Lucknow Super Giants during the 30th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans

Noor Ahmad of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Nicholas Pooran during wit players the 30th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans

KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates his fifty during the 30th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans players celebrate their victory during the 30th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans

Krunal Pandya of Lucknow Super Giants and Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans during the 30th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans

