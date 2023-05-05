In Photos: Gangster Anil Dujana Shot Dead by UP Police in Meerut Encounter

Uttar Pradesh Police shot down alleged gangster Anil Dujana in an encounter in Meerut on Thursday, 5 May.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Dujana had 65 cases, including 18 of murder, lodged against him in western Uttar Pradesh districts and Delhi, police said, reported news agency PTI. He was recently released from prison on bail.
A Special Task Force (STF) team retaliated when the gangster opened fire at them after being cornered, the police said. His car crashed into a pole.
The state police have been keeping tabs on 65 gangsters, including Dujana who was known for terrorising people in the national capital region (NCR) by his criminal activities, Special DG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
This development comes nearly a month after politician-gangster Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was also killed in an encounter by the UP police.
Days after Asad's encounter, Atiq and his Ashraf Ahmed were killed by three men in the presence of police and media on 15 April, while they were being brought to Colvin Hospital in Prayagraj for a medical examination.
