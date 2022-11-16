In Photos: Highlights of G20 Summit 2022 Day 2 in Bali, Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo take part in the handover ceremony at the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, 16 November 2022.
(Photo: PTI)
At the G20 Summit 2022, Day 2, on Wednesday, 16 November, India has been formally handed over the presidency for the G20 Summit next year. During the closing ceremony of the event in Bali, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi was seen taking charge of next year's summit. Indonesia officially handed over the G20 presidency to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Together with every country's efforts, we can make the G20 summit a catalyst for global welfare".
The handing-over ceremony concludes the two-day G20 summit and the member states finalised the joint declaration. The G20 consists of 19 countries that include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).
Here are some of the highlights of the G20 Summit 2022 Day 2 that took place on Wednesday, 16 November.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a meeting, on the sidelines of G20 Summit, in Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, 16 November.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong during a bilateral meeting, on the sidelines of G20 Summit, in Bali, Indonesia on 16 November 2022.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of France Emmanuel Macron during a meeting, on the sidelines of G20 Summit, in Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, 16 November.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of France Emmanuel Macron during a meeting, on the sidelines of G20 Summit, in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the G-20 Summit in Bali, on 16 November.
India Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a session at the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo take part in the handover ceremony at the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, on Wednesday, 16 November.
U.S. President Joe Biden, center, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attend an emergency meeting of leaders at the G20 summit following the overnight missile strike by a Russian-made rocket on Poland, Wednesday, 16 November, 2022, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.
