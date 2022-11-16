In Photos: Highlights of G20 Summit 2022 Day 2 in Bali, Indonesia

At the G20 Summit 2022, Day 2, on Wednesday, 16 November, India has been formally handed over the presidency for the G20 Summit next year. During the closing ceremony of the event in Bali, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi was seen taking charge of next year's summit. Indonesia officially handed over the G20 presidency to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Together with every country's efforts, we can make the G20 summit a catalyst for global welfare".

The handing-over ceremony concludes the two-day G20 summit and the member states finalised the joint declaration. The G20 consists of 19 countries that include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).