In Photos: G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet

New Delhi: Flags of participating countries put up for the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting, at RBCC in New Delhi on Thursday, March 2.
(Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting, at RBCC in New Delhi on Thursday, 2 March.
New Delhi: UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly arrives to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting at RBCC in New Delhi on Thursday, 2 March.
New Delhi: Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov arrives to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting at RBCC in New Delhi on Thursday, 2 March.
New Delhi: Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud arrives to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting at RBCC in New Delhi on Thursday, 2 March.
New Delhi: Delegates during the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting, at RBCC in New Delhi on Thursday, March 2.
New Delhi: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (right) talks to British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly during the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting at RBCC in New Delhi on Thursday, March 2.
New Delhi: India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at RBCC in New Delhi on Thursday, 2 March.
New Delhi: Brazil's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira speaks at Session 1 of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at RBCC in New Delhi on Thursday, 2 March.
New Delhi: Discussions at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting focussed on contemporary challenges around multilateralism, food and energy, security, and development cooperation, according to MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
The G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting kicked off at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre (RBCC) in New Delhi on Thursday, 2 March.
Foreign ministers from major countries like India, Brazil, Canada, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, among others, were in attendance.
Addressing the meeting through a video message, PM Modi urged the G20 countries to build consensus on pressing challenges facing growth, development, economic resilience, disaster resilience, and financial stability.
