In Photos: G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet

The G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting kicked off at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre (RBCC) in New Delhi on Thursday, 2 March.

Foreign ministers from major countries like India, Brazil, Canada, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, among others, were in attendance.

Addressing the meeting through a video message, PM Modi urged the G20 countries to build consensus on pressing challenges facing growth, development, economic resilience, disaster resilience, and financial stability.