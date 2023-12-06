In Photos: Four Indian Women Make It to Forbes' Most Powerful Women List 2023
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Union Finance Minister is among the four Indian women who have been featured in the Forbes' List of Most Powerful Women 2023. Ranking 32nd, Sitharaman is reportedly India's first full-time finance minister. The publication also highlighted her stints at BBC World Service and National Commission for Women.
Ranked at 60 on the annual list of the 100 most powerful women, is Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the chairperson of HCL Technologies. This is the fourth time the billionaire philanthropist has made it to the list. She is also passionate about wildlife conservation, which led her to establish The Habitats Trust in 2018.
At the 70th spot on the list is Soma Mondal, the chairperson of the Steel Authority of India (SAIL). An electrical engineering graduate from NIT Rourkela, Mondal reportedly has over three decades of experience in the metal and manufacturing industry.
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, ranked at 76th, founded one of India's largest biopharmaceutical firms Biocon in 1978. Also ranked at 92 on Forbes' 2023 list of India's Richest, Mazumdar-Shaw had reportedly wanted to be a doctor but couldn't get into medical school.
Some others who made it to the list are Kamala Harris who is the first woman, the first Black person, and the first South Asian-American to become US vice president. Hence, she's the third most powerful women on Forbes' list.
The next spot went to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. She is the first woman in the country's history to hold the role.
Under the Media and Entertainment category, Hollywood personality and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey was ranked 31. She's also 13 on Forbes' America's Self-Made Women list.
Musician Taylor Swift made it to number 5 on the list. Swift became a billionaire in October 2023, thanks to the earnings from her Eras tour and the value of her music catalog, Forbes said.
