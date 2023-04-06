In Photos: Is Maintaining a Healthy Life As Complicated As We Think?

Does being healthy really have to be that difficult? Probably not.
A lot of us may feel that being healthy is all about working out and following a specific diet. But there is a lot more to having a healthy and happy life.
After sleeping all night being empty stomach for 6+ hours, breakfast is definitely a very important meal of the day. Skipping it can lead to a lot of unhealthy outcomes.
Including both fruits and vegetables in your diet (not together) is really essential to have a happy gut and keep all digestion woes away.
Having each meal at the right time helps us in maintaining a balanced diet pattern, a healthy metabolism, and having an adequate amount of energy to function.
Cutting down sugar intake can help with weight loss and many other health aspects such as blood sugar levels and heart, liver, and dental health.
While it isn't advised to take supplements regularly, some of them can help in improving your health and help manage certain deficiencies.
It may not always be possible for everyone to stick to a workout plan and that is absolutely alright. As long as we keep moving around and parttake in any form of physical activity instead of just sitting around all day, it is enough for the body.
Our body and mind needs rest and for that we need an adequate amount of sleep. Having an irregular sleep cycle can do a lot of damage than one can imagine.
Your mental health is as important as your physical health and if it needs special attention, do not ever shy away from reaching out for help.
We live in the era of "hustle culture" where paying attention to our health feels like another added stress to the already existing list.
But does being healthy really have to be that difficult? Probably not. We spoke to Dr Pareen Dabolkar, a Mumbai-based obstetrician-gynecologist gives us a few simple tips.
