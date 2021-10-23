In Photos: Early Snowfall in Kashmir Damages Apple Orchards, Cripples Life

Amid the ongoing incessant rains and snow in parts of the Kashmir Valley, orchards in multiple hamlets in south Kashmir’s Shopian and Kulgam
have reportedly suffered extensive damage, plunging the local populace into gloom.
(Photo: Muneeb Ul Islam)
Amid the ongoing incessant rains and snow in parts of the Kashmir Valley, orchards in multiple hamlets in south Kashmir’s Shopian and Kulgam have reportedly suffered extensive damage, plunging the local populace into a state of gloom.
Orchards in Herpora, Sedow, Chekh, Kellar, Resh Nagri, Imam Sahib and other adjacent hamlets have suffered damage in the ongoing snowfall, which started on Friday night. In most of the places, the twigs and branches of trees have broken with around forty percent fruit yet to be harvested by the orchardists.
Orchardists had not done trimming of the trees due to which a lot of trees have got damaged.
