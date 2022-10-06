In Photos: Durga Puja in Glasglow's Ancient Church

A Priest performs the 'Shondhe Arati' of the Goddess, as people take shelter from the stormy weather outside in the warm glow of an ancient church in Glasgow.
(Photo: Malini Chakrabarty)
The 18th century Gothic Revival architecture of this church, the Thomas Coats Memorial church, was designed by Hippolyte Blanc, a famous Scottish architect. As lanes led to the beautiful Goddess and her children adorning the center stage.
The crowds saw people come from all walks of life, regions of India and from around the world. Everyone with the hope of witnessing Utsav and sharing the joy of the festival.
A little girl sits on her father's shoulders and looks at the Goddess straight in the eyes and prays to her.
An elderly couple stands in front of the Goddess and her children as the priest reads the mantras.
The priests arrange the requirements of the pujo, as the sun sets against the Gothic architecture of the church.
Details of the church showing tales of the disciples of Jesus sculpted on marble, right beside the idols of the Goddess and her children.
A mother and her little daughter witness the goddess and her children.
Glimpses of the community fire. It is considered to be holy and everyone shares the warmth and cleanses themselves with it, in a sense.
A lady passes on the community fire to people around.
Chai, refreshments and Irn Bru were served, a lovely symbol of our shared cultural heritage in Scotland.
The Thomas Coats Memorial Baptist Church in Paisley.
With autumn rolling in Glasgow, the Durga Pujo became a reality and the sense of magic was relived. The Thomas Coats Memorial Baptist Church in Paisley was filled with the smell of Jasmine, and sounds of laughter, and Dhaak and everyone, not just Indians, was adorned in beautiful clothes with smiles across their faces and a glimmer in their eyes. From English, Scottish, Irish, Dutch, French, American, people from all walks of life come together in this ancient church to celebrate Pujo.
May we keep up our fight against evil and may good prevail over everyone, with no discrimination. Subho Bijoya!
