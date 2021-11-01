In Photos: Delhi Schools Reopen for All Classes Following COVID Protocols

Teachers welcoming primary students to school in New Delhi, 1 November.
(Photo: Twitter / @delhi_shiksha)
Delhi schools reopened for all classes after 19 months with 50 percent capacity on Monday, 1 November, as the COVID burden showed signs of easing in the national capital.
Earlier in September, schools in the national capital had started functioning only for classes 9 - 12.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday visited the Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal school to check that all COVID-19 protocols are being followed by the schools after re-opening for all students.
A teacher conducts examination at a school, in New Delhi, 1 November.
A teacher takes class for primary students at a school, in New Delhi, 1 November.
New Delhi: Students appearing for exams check their notes at a school, 1 November.
Manish Sisodia with Sanjay Bansode while inspecting Delhi Government schools after it reopened on 1 November.
News agency ANI reported that Sisodia stated that all the schools were following COVID protocols and that he was happy that they had reopened.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visits a school on Monday after it reopened for all classes.
Primary students attending classes while following COVID Protocol, New Delhi, 1 November.
Students following COVID-19 Protocol in school.
Teachers welcoming primary students to school in New Delhi, 1 November.
