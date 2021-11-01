In Photos: Delhi Schools Reopen for All Classes Following COVID Protocols

Delhi schools reopened for all classes after 19 months with 50 percent capacity on Monday, 1 November, as the COVID burden showed signs of easing in the national capital.

Earlier in September, schools in the national capital had started functioning only for classes 9 - 12.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday visited the Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal school to check that all COVID-19 protocols are being followed by the schools after re-opening for all students.