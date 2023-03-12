In Photos: Delhi's Rickshaw Pullers Strive to Survive the Capital

Harish, 50, is from Bengal. He has been pulling rickshaw for the past 35 years. He earns a maximum of Rs 300 per day, his rickshaw is rented for which he pays Rs 75 every month.
(Photo: The Quint/Verda Subzwari)
"I have been pulling rickshaw since 2018. Chandni Chowk is the only place in Delhi that still provides a designated area for rickshaw pullers, anywhere outside here is only dominated by the e-rickshaws. I used to manage Rs 1,500-1,600 earnings per day several years ago, and now, earning Rs 700 per day is also a task," says Anil Kumar, from Aligarh.
After waking up from his four-hour nap, Rakesh told The Quint, "I barely make Rs 300 to 400 each day. I must use this money to pay for three meals every day and my rickshaw's rent. For each and every Rickshaw puller, the situation is really challenging."
The shift in technology is clear to see on the streets of Delhi. E-rickshaws and bike services have now replaced the classic cycle rickshaws.
The rickshaw pullers claimed that e-rickshaw drivers frequently beat them up in an effort to obtain a passenger.
"Our paths have been entirely taken over by battery rickshaws. Nobody pays us any attention, and if we are positioned next to an e-rickshaw, it is impossible for a consumer to consider us. Instead of using our rickshaw, they would prefer to wait for another e-rickshaw to arrive," says Dharampal from Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, who has been pulling rickshaw for the past 33 years.
Krishan, 44, has learnt to drive autorickshaws as he felt it was 'the need of the hour' but he can’t afford it as the rental charge for an autorickshaw is of Rs 450 which carries significant risk of loss.
"15 years ago, I used to get 30 customers a day easily, now I hardly get 5-7 customers a day. Earning Rs 400 per day is like a miracle these days," says Manas from Bengal.
"There is no income from pulling rickshaws, but it is better than begging. I don't have any other resources or skills to support myself, which is why I continue to pull a rickshaw, keeping my hopes intact since I am the sole breadwinner in the family with young siblings to take care of," says Jannat from Bihar.
"I am a rickshaw puller since 1999. I did not shift to a battery rickshaw because I am scared of not being able to pay the rent which is Rs 450. Cycle rickshaw's rent is only Rs 50, even if I save Rs 200 a day I will at least be able to pay the rent which is a secure feeling," says Ojit from Bengal.
"I have been pulling a rickshaw for the past 20 years. I came to Delhi in 1998 from Bengal. Not only battery rickshaws but there were no Gramin Seva and Ola bikes, which is why I used to earn Rs 1500-2000 per day," says Rohit.
"It is a very taxing task, we pull actual body weight, which is why our charges are only Rs 20 more than a battery rickshaw, but people don't consider this to be their problem, they see e-rickshaws as a faster and cheaper mode of transport, it is the responsibility of the government to take our needs into account," added Rohit.
"With time, things have become costlier and our incomes have diminished, how do you expect us to survive in the upcoming 5 years. We will not be seen at all if the government continues to neglect us," said Rohit.
"Cycle rickshaw does no harm to the environment, in my opinion, it is also much safer than a battery rickshaw. Battery rickshawwalas drive very harsh and they also hamper traffic in local areas. I don't understand why we sit idle all day, people have completely stopped considering us a mode of transport as if we are invisible to the society," says Raman, from Uttar Pradesh.
"We even lowered our prices to try to get more customers, but it was ineffective. People don't even think about using cycle rickshaws as a last resort. We only attract consumers who prefer to go alone since that is one 'feature' that e-rickshaws lack," says Saban Mandal and his colleague who is also a rickshaw puller, from Bengal.
Cycle rickshaw pullers fear they are going to be extinct in the next ten years.
