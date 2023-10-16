In Photos: Delhi Police Detains Students Protesting in Support of Palestine

A detained CPI (ML) worker shout slogans during a protest in support of Palestine, at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on Monday, 16 October.
(Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma)
The Delhi Police on Monday, 16 October, detained close to 70 student members of different organisations including All India Students' Association (AISA) who were trying to demonstrate in support to Palestine at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
The police told The Quint that there was no permission sought for the protest.
The protest, led by AISA, also saw the participation of a few DU professors. Slogans including “Free Palestine,” “Gaza ke Naka Bandhi nahi chalegi”, “Justice to Palestine” were raised.
According to protestors, the citizen’s vigil was conducted in “support of the cause of Palestinian resistance” and against “Israeli apartheid and war."
Minutes into the protest, police personnel detained the protesting students.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)