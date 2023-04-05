In Photos | Delhi Cops Bring Back Fugitive Deepak 'Boxer' to India from Mexico

Deepak 'Boxer', who is a part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was brought back to India from Mexico by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on April 5. He was found in Mexico’s Cancun.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Deepak 'Boxer', who is a part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was brought back to India from Mexico by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on the morning of Wednesday, 5 April.
A Delhi court remanded him to eight days police custody in a fake passport case the same day.
He is wanted in at least 10 criminal cases in Delhi including murder, and was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, 1959.
As per the Delhi Police, Deepak Pahal was a resident of Gannaur in Sonipat, Haryana, and allegedly fled India on a forged passport and had reached Mexico after stopping in several countries.
"His intention behind reaching Mexico was to reach America with the help of human traffickers where he would join his other associates and continue to run the activities of his organised crime group in Delhi and neighbouring states," alleged Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa.
After the Special Cell of Delhi Police received a tip off about 'Boxer', the process of finding him in Mexico started in mutual cooperation with the USA's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Mexico Police, Delhi police officials said.
"After this, the Delhi Police learned from a deeply-placed source that Deepak got a fake passport made in the name of a Ravi Antil from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and fled abroad from Kolkata airport in January 2023," claimed Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa.
Acting on intelligence shared by the investigation agencies, Deepak 'Boxer' was traced to the beach city of Cancun in Mexico.
Cancun is notorious for human traffickers and the narcotics mafia.
As this information came to light, the Mexican administration was asked to deport him. The Indian Embassy in Mexico City also joined the process, and a team of experienced field officers from the Delhi Police was immediately sent to Mexico City, officials said.
Deepak was brought back to Delhi via Istanbul in Turkey.
"In this important international effort to bring a dangerous fugitive criminal Deepak Boxer to India, the major intelligence agencies of both the countries, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, Embassies of various countries, Interpol, CBI, Delhi-based officials and officials of FBI and Mexico Police have supported the Delhi Police at every step," Nalwa said.
