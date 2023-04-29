Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019DC vs SRH, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Sunrisers Hyderabad Won by Nine Runs

DC vs SRH, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Sunrisers Hyderabad Won by Nine Runs

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad moved to the eighth position in the IPL 2023 Points table with 3 wins and 5 losses
Sidharth J
Photos
Published:

David Warner of Delhi Capitals and Aiden Markram of Sunrisers Hyderabad at toss during match 40 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad

|

(Image: BCCI)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>David Warner of Delhi Capitals and Aiden Markram of Sunrisers Hyderabad at toss during match 40 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad</p></div>

Ishant Sharma of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Mayank Agarwal of Sunrisers Hyderabad during match 40 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad

Aiden Markram of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during match 40 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad

Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during match 40 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad players make a huddle during match 40 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad

Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of David Warner of Delhi Capitals during match 40 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Umran Malik of Sunrisers Hyderabad deliver ball during match 40 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Manish Pandey of Delhi Capitals with players during match 40 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad

Players shake hands during match 40 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner of Delhi Capitals and Aiden Markram of Sunrisers Hyderabad during match 40 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT