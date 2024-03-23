Photos: How 2014 Kashmir Floods Changed Dal Lake's Floating Market Forever

Not just vegetables, but a plethora of vibrant flowers used to grace the meticulously arranged boats at Dal Lake. "Foreigners from all corners of the globe used to purchase flower seeds from me, and some even chose this enchanting spot to propose to their loved ones, presenting them with delicate bouquets or adorning their beauty with tiaras," reminisced Amjad Ali, his voice tinged with sadness. "But now, I struggle to sell even half of my boat filled with flowers to tourists. Dal was once pristine and breathtaking, but now, the unpleasant odour emanating from the water tarnishes the fragrance of my flowers."