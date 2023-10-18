In Photos: New Zealand Cruise to ICC World Cup 2023 Victory Over Afghanistan

Chennai: New Zealand team celebrates after winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
Chennai: New Zealands openersWill Young and Devon Conway run between the wickets during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
Chennai: Afghanistan's wicket-keeper Ikram Alikhil appeals for the wicket of New Zealand batter Devon Conway during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
Chennai: Afghanistan's bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman celebrates the wicket of New Zealands batter Devon Conway during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
Conway was given lbw on 20.
Chennai: New Zealand batter Will Young celebrates his half-century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
Chennai: New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
Chennai: New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra being bowled by Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
Chennai: Afghanistan's bowler Azmatullah Omarzai celebrates the wicket of New Zealands batter Rachin Ravindra during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
Rachin got out on 32.
Chennai: Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
Rachin and Will Young formed a second wicket partnership of 79 runs.
Chennai: Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Will Young during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
Will scored 54 for New Zealand.
Chennai: Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Will Young with teammates during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
Chennai: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan celebrates with teammates the wicket of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
Rachin, Will and Daryl got out in a span of two overs.
Chennai: New Zealand's captain Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
The pair stitched together a 144 run fifth wicket partnership.
Chennai: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan with teammates goes for an unsuccessful appeal for the wicket of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
Chennai: New Zealand's captain Tom Latham celebrates his half century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
Chennai: New Zealand's captain Tom Latham reacts after being bowled by Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
He scored 68 for New Zealand.
Chennai: Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
Chennai: Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran run between the wickets during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
The pair scored 27 runs for the first wicket.
Chennai: Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz being bowled by New Zealand's Matt Henry during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
Chennai: New Zealand's Matt Henry celebrates with a teammate after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
Gurbaz got out on 11, Afghanistan were 27/1.
Chennai: New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
Shahidi got out on 8, Afghanistan's score was 43/3.
Chennai: New Zealand's Trent Boult goes for an unsuccessful appeal for the wicket of Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
Chennai: Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah and Azmatullah Omarzai run between the wickets during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
The pair scored 54 runs for the fourth wicket.
Chennai: Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai reacts after being dismissed by New Zealand's Trent Boult during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
Chennai: New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
Chennai: Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi reacts after being dismissed by New Zealand's Mitchell Santner during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
Nabi got out on 7.
Chennai: New Zealand's Mitchell Santner celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
Chennai: New Zealands Lockie Ferguson celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Rashid Khan on 8 during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
