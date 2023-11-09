'Coolest': Parineeti Chopra Posts Throwback Pics From Trip With Mom-in-Law & Mom

Parineeti Chopra Posts Throwback Pics From Trip With Mom-in-Law & Mom
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram to share some fun pictures from her recent trip. She captioned the post, "The coolest throwback is when you go for a girls' trip that includes your Mom and Mom-in-law! Also, a special thanks to Waldorf Astoria for being so welcoming and so hospitable! We are dying to come back."
Parineeti Chopra went for a fun trip recently.
She went to the Maldives.
She went right after her wedding.
The actor went with her mom and mother-in-law.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)