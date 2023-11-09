Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Coolest': Parineeti Chopra Posts Throwback Pics From Trip With Mom-in-Law & Mom

Actor Parineeti Chopra has shared pictures from her Maldives trip.
Parineeti Chopra Posts Throwback Pics From Trip With Mom-in-Law & Mom

Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram to share some fun pictures from her recent trip. She captioned the post, "The coolest throwback is when you go for a girls' trip that includes your Mom and Mom-in-law! Also, a special thanks to Waldorf Astoria for being so welcoming and so hospitable! We are dying to come back."

Parineeti Chopra went for a fun trip recently. 

She went to the Maldives. 

She went right after her wedding. 

The actor went with her mom and mother-in-law. 

