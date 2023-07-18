Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Kick-Starts Chhattisgarhiya Olympics in Raipur

The Chhattisgarhiya Olympics officially began in Raipur district's Nawagaon Gramme Panchayat on Monday, 17 July.
(Accessed by TheQuint)
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel flagged off the ’Gedi’ race to mark the commencement of the Olympics and distributed sports equipment to the athletes.
The Chhattisgarhiya Olympics, led by the CM and Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Umesh Patel, celebrate Chhattisgarh's rich heritage through tradition and sports, uniting people in a double delight.
Now in its second year, the Chhattisgarhiya Olympics has expanded its offerings with rope jumping and wrestling. The event will be held in six stages, featuring 16 traditional games. With over 30 lakh participants across three age groups, both males and females will showcase their sporting skills in this grand extravaganza.
CM also released the mascot of the Chhattisgarhiya Olympics, ‘Bachru’.
During the Chief Minister's Bhent-Mulakat Abhiyan, numerous participants expressed their gratitude to CM for initiating the Chhattisgarhiya Olympics and fervently requested its continuation.
The Chhattisgarhiya Olympics will be held in two categories: team and single. Team games include Gilli Danda, Pittul, Sankhali, Langdi Daud, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Rassa Kassi, and Baati. Single categories include Billas, Fugdi, Gedi Daud, Bhawara, 100-meter race, long jump, rope jumping, and wrestling.
Patel also said at the inauguration that, under CM Baghel, the state government is preserving and improving Chhattisgarhi culture, food, and festivals. The Chhattisgarh Olympics have given a new identity to traditional sports.
