Photos: Chhattisgarh Sets Record With 2,000 People Exhibiting 'Setu Bandhasana'

(Photo: X/@ChhattisgarhCMO)
Chhattisgarh on Sunday, 11 September entered the Golden Book of World Records for its performance of 'Setu Bandhasana' by 2,000 yoga practitioners, forming a tricolour pattern.
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel congratulated Chhattisgarh on setting the record for 'Setu Bandhasana', a yoga pose that connects the mind and body. He said, "As long as Chhattisgarh performs yoga, it will remain healthy and free from various diseases."
The Chhattisgarh Yoga Commission had organised the programme to raise awareness about yoga's importance and encourage healthy lifestyles.
The commission has established 50 regular free yoga practice centres in the state, promoting yoga from village to village by providing training to practitioners of all divisions. Dr. Manish Bishnoi, Head of the Golden Book of World Records in Asia, announced the achievement and presented a provisional certificate to the Chhattisgarh Yoga Commission.
Chief Minister Baghel requested the establishment of free yoga centres in over 90% of his constituency. Apart from that, Dr. Kiranmayi Nayak urged practitioners to teach yoga to 10 people each.
The event was attended by various officials from Chhattisgarh, including the Chairman of Chhattisgarh Housing Board, Tourism Board, Yoga Commission members, Sanskrit Vidyamandalam Chairman, IG, and Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya members, as well as numerous yoga instructors, devotees, and citizens.
